It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Kyle Morman, who died early Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Born May 6, 1987, to Cathy and Bernie Morman, Kyle lit up every room with his smile, lifted every heart with his laugh, and forged real and lasting connections with people throughout his life. He was generous in deed and spirit, to friend and stranger alike.
He's survived by his fianc^ Angela Macias. Kyle also leaves behind his boys Easton (11) and Daxton (8), as well as Angela's son Keston (10) and daughter Kinlee (6). Kyle was joyful in fatherhood, and dedicated himself to his kids. His dog, also hurting from Kyle's loss, Apollo, is a very good boy who mirrored Kyle in love, loyalty, and enthusiasm.
Kyle was easy to talk to, and made you feel important. He loved big, and wore his heart for all to see. The world is poorer for his loss. We are all richer for having had what time we did with him.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Greenleaf Ward, 2166 Gordon Ave, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Wednesday from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
The family would very much appreciate any stories or photos of Kyle you would care to share. Email what you like to KindLikeKyle@gmail.com
Condolences may be shared at: