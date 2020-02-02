January 24, 1955 ~ January 26, 2020
In the early morning of January 26, 2020, Kyle Peterson, the eldest son of Carole and Vern Peterson, lost his nine-month battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 65.
Kyle was born in the suburbs of St. Louis, Missouri, and moved to Utah with the family in 1968. After his graduation from Bonneville High School, he enrolled in Weber State University and graduated with a business degree in 1972. For personal reasons, he moved to Florida where he found a good job, got married and built a family of four.
The marriage failed. After a number of tough years as a single father with two young sons to raise, he moved his family back to Utah to reconnect with family. His personal life became far more enjoyable again, as did his son's growing up - until mid-April 2019. That's when Kyle received the pancreatic cancer verdict from a routine hospital checkup and scan.
We have lost the physical presence of a very beloved member of the Peterson family. Yet we will always have the memories. He leaves behind his two sons, James and Anthony, and their families; his younger brothers Cliff and Scott with their families; and his father Vern. Also left behind are the children of his father's deceased wife, Joan. This includes the extended families of Laurie Harmon, Pam McLaughlin, Paul Marriott and Mark Marriott.
A special thanks to the neighborhood ladies who were especially attentive to Kyle's care. Also, to Kyle's longtime friend of many many years, Ben Sylvester and his wife Julie. Anthony's fianc^e, Holly Artis, is also deserving of special thanks for all her efforts and time spent attending to Kyle's care.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Orango, Dr. Moesinger and their nurses for the sincere personal attention and professional care that Kyle received.
Friends may visit family from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah. In deference to Kyle's wishes there will be no formal services, just a final opportunity to offer a saddened, heartfelt ^Goodbye.^
Condolences may be shared with the family at: