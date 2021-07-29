Kyle William Budge
January 8, 1985 ~ July 23, 2021
Kyle William Budge passed away suddenly at his home in South Ogden on July 23, 2021. Kyle was born on January 8, 1985 to Scott and Natalie Budge. He was raised in Ogden and attended Ogden High where he graduated in 2003. On June 30, 2005 he married his high school sweetheart Amy Budge in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married for 16 years and we're blessed to have four amazing children together. They were recently divorced. Kyle was a student at BYU Idaho and was just one semester away from obtaining a bachelors degree. He was employed at Reader Link in Ogden, Utah where he enjoyed overseeing the maintenance department and working closely with his team.
Kyle was known for being the funny guy, always doing his best to make everyone around him laugh. He had an infectious smile and a witty sense of humor. He was a hard worker and he made it his life's goal to provide well for his family. He was always willing to help anyone in need and could often be found on his days off doing service for others. Kyle enjoyed fixing anything he could get his hands on, and he was very skilled at it. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, 4-wheeling, camping, and being around his friends and loved ones. Kyle served in many positions in the LDS Church. Kyle was a loving and devoted father to his four children and was always trying to make their lives better.
Kyle is survived by his four children, Jaxon (14), Wyler (12), Liam (9), and Presley (6); his mother, Natalie Budge; his siblings, Christopher, Colby, Kameron, Kelsey, and Colton; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Scott Wyler Budge; and his grandparents, Melvin and Janet Turner and Ezra Lloyd and Naoma Budge. Kyle will be greatly missed by all of those who loved him.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Following the service there will be a Memorial luncheon held at the Homestead Ward, 2339 W 1900 S, Syracuse, UT. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Friends and family may gather at the gravesite prior to services to give condolences.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made at https://anythingforafriend.com/index.php/help-your-friend/list/budge-family-giving
-page
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com