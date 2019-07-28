October 1, 1996 ~ July 23, 2019
Celebrating the beautiful life of Kylee Slater
Kylee Dawn Slater, age 22, passed unexpectedly in her home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Brigham City, UT. Kylee joyously entered the lives of her parents Jeromy Dan Slater and Vanji Dawn Claybaugh Christensen on October 1, 1996.
Kylee loved her work serving and greeting patrons at Maddox Ranch House with her famous Kylee smile. The only thing Kylee was more dedicated to than her work was her dog "son" Mason and family. Kylee will always be a loving guardian angel to her siblings Alex Slater, Nash Christensen, and Makell Lowe-Christensen. Kylee graduated from Box Elder High School in 2015. where she was a kind and generous friend to all. Kylee enjoyed baking blueberry muffins with her mother. A collector and keeper of special moments, Kylee was passionate about scrapbooking and poetry always valuing the importance of keeping special memories close to her heart. Kylee loved relaxing and catching up on her favorite shows spending afternoons on Netflix.
Kylee was preceded in death by her grandfather Van "Poppy" Claybaugh and in addition to her mother, father, and siblings, Kylee leaves stepfather Derek Christensen, grandparents Dan and Bambi Slater, Cathy Morton, grandparents Ron and Janice Christensen, great-grandparents Tom and Joyce Cracas, and aunts and uncles, Lynn and Darlene Slater and Roy and Arlene Holder.
Kylees family appreciates the outpouring of love and graciously has requested donations be made in Kylee's name to the Epilepsy Foundation. The URL is: donate.epilepsy.com.
Family and friends are invited to services for Kylee on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Gillies Funeral Chapel. 634 East 200 South Brigham City, Utah 83402. Viewing will be from noon-1:30 p.m .with the celebration of her life to follow at 2:00 p.m.
