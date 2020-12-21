L. Albert Bowen

1937 — 2020
I passed away (in my day we called it "Kicked the Bucket!") December 18, 2020 of bladder cancer.
I was born in American Fork on August 13, 1937 to Leo and Olive Bowen. I was the third of five kids; Walter, LouJeanne, Beverly, and Susan. I graduated from American Fork High School with the famous class of "55", where I played the saxophone in the A.F. Marching and Concert Bands. I later went on to play in the Night Hawks Band. I loved music.
At the age of 6, I helped my older brother, Walt on his paper route and I've held a job ever since! In 1961, I started L.A. Bowen Insurance. In 1965, partnered and started Bowen & Leavitt Insurance Agency. I worked for 77 straight years, with my last day on October 12, 2020.
I liked all sports, but the sport I liked best for over 40 years was Karate. I was fortunate to have great instructors. I earned 2 black belts and 1 red belt. I took Shotokan from Ken Higa for 8 years, Kenpo from Doug Anderson for 21 years, and the Chuck Norris System from Doug Ingram for 6 years. I also took Jiu Jitsu from Pedro Sauer and never even got a pink belt! Pedro was a great instructor, I just blamed it on being left-handed!
I married Barbara Loveland from Burley, Idaho in 1965. We had three children; Melanie (Liddiard), Layne, and Tracy (Dudley). To my wife BJ, "See, I told you I was sick!" To my kids, "My only big regret in this life is I wish I would have spent more time at the office!" All joking aside, I love my family with all my heart. My kids are outstanding parents. I have 16 grandkids and 10 of them have served LDS missions; 100% of my grandsons and 3 granddaughters. Great job! I have 17 great-grandkids. I am so proud of all of you! I am a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Special thanks to Oncologist Gregory Chipman, MD., Radiation Oncologist Jay Clark, MD., Shelly Weber, Radiation Tech's, Envision Home Health & Hospice, Nurse Melissa, CNA Natalie and all for taking such great and loving care of our Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, AKA-Big Al!
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the LDS Church, 3396 North 900 West in Pleasant Grove. A viewing will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork and on Wednesday from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions please see the Sign Up Genius links on Albert's obituary at andersonmortuary.com to schedule a time to attend the viewings.
The family requests in lieu of flowers to please donate to the American Cancer Society to help those less fortunate who cannot afford the same care that I received.
My final parting words: "You will be the last to visit me. Stop and think as you pass by, as you are now, so was I. As I am now, you will be. So please, live, laugh, and love. Enjoy your life, then follow me".