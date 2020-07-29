L. Donnell Reeves

1954 ~ 2020
Larry Donnell Reeves, 65 years of age, passed away unexpectedly, July 22, 2020. He was born August 28, 1954 in Ogden, UT. to Paul and Josephine Gray Reeves. He was one of 14 children. He married Carolyn Elizabeth Banks.
Donnell attended Ogden High School. He worked for Jetway before his retirement. He enjoyed fishing with his father, hunting and watching the Utah Jazz and Dallas Cowboys. He loved reflecting on his beautiful grandchildren.
Donnell is preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Reeves, parents, four siblings (Bobby, Carlton, Marie, Marvin)
Donnell leaves to cherish his loving memory, his son, Donny (Lucinda) Reeves, three grandchildren, his siblings, Pauline Mize, James Reeves, Nelsene Burson, Doris Jones, Melvin Reeves, Robyn Bailey, Shyree Reeves, Sheldon Reeves, Joleta Ray-ForteLewis. He also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements under the direction of Myers Ogden Mortuary.
