October 4, 1946 ~ March 14, 2020
L Greg Wheelwright passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday after a long battle with pneumonia and sepsis.
He was born to Harvey Pearse Wheelwright and Saxon Doreen Roush in Ogden, Utah. He graduated from Bonneville High School and married his sweetheart Judy Kay Stokes in the Logan Temple in 1965.
They raised four children in San Jose, California - Sharon (Steve) Kent of Kennesaw, GA; Wendy (Brian) Tharp of Lake Oswego, OR; Jennifer (Brad) Malin of Ogden, UT; and Matthew (Margaret) Wheelwright of Salt Lake City, UT.
Greg was expert with programming computers, administrating databases, and running organizations. He was quickly put in charge of programs and organizations throughout his life - both professionally and in his civic engagements.
He served willingly and diligently in his callings with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His caring spirit touched the lives of many. He especially loved his recent time as a Missionary for the Family History department.
He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Judy and his four siblings - Lon (Jamee) Wheelwright of North Ogden UT; Penny (Brent) Jepperson of Syracuse, UT; Connie (Doug) Bunot of West Point, UT; and Susan (Jack) Berger of Spokane, WA. He is also survived by his four children, 11 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
