March 25, 1921 ~ December 10, 2019
L. Rose Farley Street passed away December 10, 2019, of causes related to age. She was born to Lydia and Herbert Hadley.
She married Kenneth O. Farley, deceased. They had six kids: Steven (Judy) Farley, Kathleen Merrill, Bonnie (Dale) Clark, Garry Farley, Kenneth Owen (Kayla) Farley, Jr., David (Sue) Farley.
She later married Kenneth Kay Street, deceased. She had many grandkids and great-grandkids.
Rose was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a temple worker in the Ogden Temple.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ralph Hadley, daughter Bonnie Farley, and son Garry Farley.
The family would like to thank the Hospice nurses, Debbie and Tammy, for the kind care they gave to our mother.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on December 13, 2019, at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Condolences may be shared with the family at: