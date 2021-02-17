L. Sue Dayley
1944 ~ 2021
Ogden, Utah - L. Sue Andrews Dayley, 76, was called home suddenly on February 13, 2021 following a short illness, not Covid-19 related. She was born August 9, 1944 in Ogden Utah, to Douglas Leon Andrews and Lavon Averett Andrews. Sue was raised in Weber and Davis county, graduated from Davis High School, and Weber State University.
Sue married Gary H. Perkins of Kaysville, later divorced. That marriage produced the joys of her life, her three boys, Tyler, Mitch and Tony. Sue loved "her boys" with all her heart, and would do anything for them.
Later married Douglas Dayley, divorced.
Sue worked in many industries in and around the Ogden area, including the Sand Trap private club, owner and operator of the Iron Horse, and Oaktree Private clubs. She also worked for many years at the Cutrubus and Sherm's Store Auto Dealerships where she cultivated many life long friendships with coworkers and customers. She loved the work she did at the dealerships.
Sue was always an adventurous independent spirit, living in Utah, Texas, Idaho, California, and Montana, where she pursued her passions and dreams. In later life she moved to Darby, Montana where she owned and operated the Montana Cafe. This gave her the opportunity to be around her grandsons, and watch them grow.
Sue loved the outdoors, loved to fish, which she learned from her dad. Loved to travel and see all that the land had to offer, especially with her beloved companion, Magoo, her Labrador Retriever.
Sue is survived by her sons Tyler Perkins (Kathie), Mitch Perkins (Erin), Tony Perkins (Janene), 12 grandchildren, Alexandra, Emma, Ren, Hunter, Mitchell, Taylor, Lincoln, Madison, Reagan, McKinley, Dallon, Tucker, and her three great-grandchildren Hudson, Teagan and Brooks.
Sue is also survived by her siblings, Doug Andrews (Afton), Joe Andrews (Marcie), Curt Andrews, Kevin Andrews (Patti), Chuck Andrews (Caroline), and Bonnie Hintze (Jim).
Per her request, there will be no ceremony celebrating her life, Sue will cremated and her ashes will be scattered at a location that was always very special to her. In lieu of flowers, hug your family and tell them you love them, or give to your favorite charity in here name.