LaDonna Parker Miller

December 7, 1926 ~ November 8, 2019
Our beloved mother grandmother and great-grandmother, LaDonna Miller, peacefully slipped into eternity November 8, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born December 7, 1926, in Lanark Idaho (Bear Lake Valley) to Harvey Moroni Parker and LeVeda Ann Roberts.
On November 18, 1948, she married Seymour LaMar Miller in the Logan Temple.
LaDonna was a stay at home mother only occasionally working outside of the home at Stevens Cannery in Roy canning tomatoes and a short time as a lunchroom aide for the school district.
LaDonna and LaMar lived on a farm in Syracuse Utah, where their three children were born. Later they moved to Roy where they lived for 40 years then moved to Clinton, Utah for about 13 years. They then moved into an assisted living Community at Apple Village where Lamar passed away. LaDonna spent her last few months at The Terrace at Mount Ogden skilled nursing center where she passed away.
LaDonna was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her service included various positions in the relief society and positions in the scouting program.
Her posterity includes three children, nine grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children Peggy McPhie Layton; Pamela (Ken) Cullens, Clearfield; David (Melanie) Miller, Kaysville; three brothers, Marlin Parker, Farrel Parker and Eugene Parker, all of Idaho. She was preceded in death by her husband Seymour LaMar Miller, her parents, her sister Valene Wells, her brother, Thiel Parker and her great-granddaughter Chloe Miller.
The family express their deep appreciation for the love and care rendered by the Apple Village assisted living center, Inspiration Hospice and the caregivers and staff at The Terrace at Mount Ogden and Dr. Scott Richens.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W. 5600 S. Family will meet with friends Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Roy City Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: