March 27, 1935 ~ November 7, 2019
LaJean Marchant Shaw Francis returned to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father, as well as to many dear friends and family members, in the very early hours of Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was 84 years old.
LaJean was born on March 27, 1935, in Coalville, Utah to Joseph Elmer Shaw and Emma Valoie Marchant Shaw Dobbs. She grew up in Coalville, and graduated from North Summit High School, then went on to attend BYU.
LaJean married Lowell Scott Francis on May 10, 1958, after meeting at a dance on Christmas night at the old Town Hall in Henefer, Utah. Scott and LaJean were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on March 10, 1960. They shared 61 years of loving companionship, and their examples of unconditional love, compassion, service, and support will carry on within the hearts of their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
LaJean lived a full life. She worked in a variety of positions, ranging from airline stewardess to working for the Morgan School District, retiring from her position as the justice court clerk for Morgan County after many years of employment. Of all of her many jobs, the one she exceeded at the very most was as a mother. LaJean loved her family with her whole heart. She was an amazing cook, and she developed family traditions that will continue on for generations. LaJean was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served continually whether in callings, by delivering meals to others or visiting many of her ward members and neighbors. She loved spending time with family, lunches, and dinner with her many friends, and traveling.
LaJean is survived by her loving husband, Scott, and her children: Jeffrey S. (Lucille) Francis of Morgan, Mitchell S. (Tracia) of Morgan, G. Kirk (Adara) of Mt. Green, Wade T. (Jenny) Francis of West Point, Utah, and Gina N. (Chad) McInelly of Ogden, Utah. She is survived by 20 amazing grandchildren and 10 adorable great-grandchildren, and also a brother Glen (Dixie) Shaw, of Hoytsville, UT. She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her brother Ray.
The family would like to thank all of the amazing staff at the Family Tree and Corey and Heidi from Encompass Home Health for their loving support and care. We would also like to thank Linsay from Inspiration Hospice for her care during LaJean's last few days.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Morgan Rock Chapel. Viewings will be held on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Walker Mortuary in Morgan, and on Tuesday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the services.
