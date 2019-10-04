January 23, 1928 ~ October 2, 2019
Ogden - LaMae Bateman Garr "Grandma Grape" passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on the beautiful fall morning of October 2, 2019, at the age of 91.
LaMae was born in the old Dee Hospital on January 23, 1928, to Delbert Glen and Grace Hymas Bateman. LaMae graduated from Weber High School in 1946. Soon after she married her high school sweetheart LaMar McKay and they had a son Rick and a daughter Chris. They later divorced. LaMae married Richard Vernieu and together they had a son Mitchell. They later divorced. In 1972, LaMae married Ben O. Garr and they were married 41 years.
LaMae worked as a waitress for the Z.C.M.I. Tiffin Room in the Ogden City Mall for many many years. She made lifelong friendships with customers and co-workers there. She was great at waitressing. Her customers would wait if she didn't have an open table when they arrived. She not only was a great waitress at work, but she also acted the part at home making sure everyone had what they needed. She made everyone feel welcome.
LaMae loved spending time at her parents'^cabin at Bear Lake (Montego Bay). Many great memories were made. The adults could be found playing jarts and/or cards and the kids never came out of the lake.
LaMae loved fishing, hummingbirds, cross-stitch, Frank Sinatra, baseball, the Jazz, ice cream, gum and she took great pride in her beautiful backyard. She always had an immaculate house and was always dressed to the nines. Her "face" was always put on. She loved to have friends over for Yahtzee and always had big holiday celebrations at her home. Every Wednesday was "Gramee Day". She would go shopping and to lunch with her daughter and her grandkids each week. It was the best day of all! She loved spending time with her family.
LaMae is survived by her sons, Rick (Jodi) McKay, Huntington Beach, CA and Mitchell Vernieu, Riverdale, UT. She has six grandkids, 13 great-grandkids, and six great-great- grandkids.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Delbert and Grace Bateman; her daughter, Chris Darley; her brother, Don Bateman; and a sister, Audrey Faldalen.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. A private family graveside will be held on Monday at Ogden City Cemetery.
