LaMar Bailey Kirby
November 14, 1934 ~ June 27, 2021
LaMar Bailey Kirby, 86, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2021 at his home of natural causes. He was born on November 14, 1934 to parents Doris Sorteberg and Evan Kirby in Logan, Utah, one of 4 children.
Dad married Jacki Seely on May 20, 1960. They raised 4 children together, they later divorced. He then married Michelle Spence on March 17, 1984. They raised 2 children together, they later divorced.
Dad grew up in Wellsville, Utah, where he graduated from South Cache High School, proudly serving as class president for two years.
After serving 2 years in the U.S. Army, Dad went on to pursue a successful career as a computer programmer. He worked for Thiokol, Kennecott Copper, and Northwest Pipeline.
Dad always enjoyed the simple beauty in nature, as well as hunting, fishing, golfing, sunbathing, reading, and cooking. He was a big fan of the Chicago Cubs & Washington Redskins.
LaMar is survived by his sons, Brent, Randy, and Jesse Kirby; daughters, Heidi Williams, and Mandie Kirby-Alvey, 10 grandchildren: Bray, Alex, Colton, Chanse, Christian, Shaylee, Gracelyn, Taylee, Addisyn, Kamdyn; his brothers John, and Dewight Kirby, and sister Lesa Peterson. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Raeola Holton, and son Kelly Kirby.
Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family from 9:45 to 10:45 at the mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.