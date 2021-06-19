LaMar Dean Williamson
September 14, 1931 ~ June 16, 2021
LaMar Dean Williamson passed from this life on June 16, 2021 due to natural causes. He was born September 14, 1931, the third child of Eva L. Eddy and Charles H. Williamson in Ogden, Weber, Utah. After graduating from Ogden High School he enlisted in the US Air Force later joining the Air Force Reserves and serving as a fulltime reservist for forty years total service. During this time he met Jacqueline Mary Hicks on a blind date and they were married on May 24, 1957 in the Ogden Third Ward, Ogden, Weber, Utah.
LaMar became converted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and our marriage was then solemnized in the Ogden Temple. We served a mission at the Ogden LDS Cannery in Ogden, Utah. We were blessed with two sons, Charles Williamson of Riverdale, UT and Michael (Lorna) Williamson of Roy, Utah and our sweet daughter, Lisa Marie (Nick Diestelhorst) of Jerome, Idaho. We shared 64 wonderful years until his passing. We have nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
LaMar is survived by his wife and children and his brother, Ray (Jane) Williamson of Roy, Utah and brother-in-law, LeRoy Taylor of Roy, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Ruth (LeRoy) Taylor; mother-in-law, Mary T. Hicks Pinnell; and father-in-law, Arnold Pinnell.
We want to thank Brio Hospice Staff, his nurse Thomas, aide Tupu and all the wonderful staff of Peachtree Assisted Living for their wonderful loving care that he received from all. They are the best.
LaMar's wish is for a family services will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery. Family will gather on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
