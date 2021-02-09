LaMar Jerry Allen
January 12, 1940 ~ February 4, 2021
LaMar Jerry Allen, 81, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021.
He was born January 12, 1940 in Ogden, Utah to Byron Allen and Florence Sewell. On January 13, 1967, LaMar married Penny Dee Bowden in Elko, Nevada. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. LaMar started colts for many people and friends. He enjoyed collecting country music and he played the guitar. He rodeoed in saddle bronc and bull riding. Later in life, he enjoyed four wheeling.
LaMar is survived by his wife, Penny Bowden Allen, Roy; two sisters, Connie (Elmer) Kline and Mary Cook. He is also survived by a sister in law, Gaylene Bowden Reynolds and two brothers in law, Gary Bowden and Joe Bowden. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Carol, and four brothers, Gary, Jay, Norman and Brent. The family will meet with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. The family wishes to thank Dr. Stallings and his staff for their exceptional care of LaMar. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com