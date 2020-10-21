LaMoin Bennington
August 1, 1927 ~ October 1, 2020
LaMoin was born on August 1st 1927 to Ethan Bennington and Lila May White in West Warren Utah. Dad died October 1st 2020 at the Idaho State Veterans Home of natural causes. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. He married Glenna Bybee in 1946. They were married 20 years and raised four children; Larry Bennington, RoLayne B. Poll (Douglas/DA), Gayleen Bennington and Vicky B. Hansen.
In 1970 he married Leora Huffman; she preceded him in death in 2019. They raised a son, Carl Bennington. Shortly after, they moved to the Boise, Idaho area to pursue business interests and resided there since that time.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, newborn son Kyle, brothers Garry and Norman Bennington, sister Afton Buckley and many aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his children and dozens of grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren.
He will be laid to rest at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Boise, ID.
A celebration of life at later date.