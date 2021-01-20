Lana Fae Hertzke
Our hearts broke on January 15, 2021, when our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Lana Fae Hertzke lost her long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Lana lived her life loving fiercely and unconditionally, seeing the best in everyone, and showing kindness and generosity whenever she could.
Born in Ogden, Utah, Lana spent precious time when she was very young living with her Grandparents and Aunt Frannie in Farr West, Utah; grew up in Carlin, Nevada; lived in California and Washington DC, and eventually retired near where she started, in Plain City, Utah. Lana was fearless, and always open to trying new things and making the best of any situation. Her adventures included a stint as a fashion model in Palm Springs, California, conquering life (and the Metro) in Washington DC, exploring Athens, Georgia, and proudly arranging displays at Rainbow Gardens (where she used to swim as a little girl). Lana loved gardening, her precious dogs, playing cards (if only she could get a good hand) and dominoes, long walks, being active in her church and teaching Sunday school, watching sports, and period romances. Above all else, Lana cherished her home and her family. To know Lana is to love Lana.
Lana is survived by her five children, who lost their biggest fan and supporter, and their spouses: Michelle and her husband Gus Burnum, Dorie and her husband Jef Leavitt, Joanna and her husband John Taylor, Jonny and his husband Drew Crouch, and Krisha and her husband Brian Bateman. She is also survived by her brother, Lee Bitton, her sisters, Sherrie Liggett and Gaye Loftus, ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Lana is at peace now and able to see the loved ones who passed before her, including her dear mother Dorcas Hunter Bitton, her fathers Rusty Bitton and Henry Kapp, her brother Larry Kapp, Aunt Bert, Aunt Frannie, and Grandma Brown.
In lieu of flowers, Lana's family asks that you make a donation to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation (linked below) or charity of your choice. If you'd like to honor Lana with flowers, please plant some in your yard and she will love them with you.
Link for the ARF: https://www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com/make-a-donation/