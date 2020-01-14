October 20, 1960 ~ January 10, 2020
Lana Wilcox passed away on January 10, 2020, after an almost four-year battle against cancer. She was born on October 20, 1960, as the fifth and last child to Jerry and Sharon Russell of Roy, Utah. Lana attended public schools in Roy and graduated from Roy High School in 1978. Lana met Dean Wilcox a few years after graduation, and they married in September 1983 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Together they raised their children Andrea, Shana, Meka, Deana, and Taylor--primarily in Clinton, Utah.
Lana worked at Hill AFB for many years and in 1994 Dean, Lana, and Taylor moved to Evanston, Wyoming where they bought a small ranch on the outskirts of the city. Lana worked in the oil and gas industry prior to joining the County Clerk's office in 1997. In 2009, she successfully ran for the position of Uinta County Clerk. She served in this capacity for eight years, resigning in 2017 due to her illness. Lana loved her job and was a respected leader who was not afraid to make tough decisions and to provide, when requested, unvarnished, informed advice to the county commissioners. She was a member of Evanston's Chamber of Commerce, an active member of the Republican Party, and served as vice-president and secretary of Wyoming's County Clerks Association.
Lana naturally and easily connected with people she met, she had the gift of gab. She was quick to become your friend, and she made people with whom she interacted from all walks of life feel important. These interpersonal skills served her well as County Clerk.
Lana loved Evanston and Uinta County. She relished Evanston's small-town charm and the peace and tranquility of rural living. She made many wonderful, life-long friends there. She was always proud to call Evanston her home.
Lana had a strong spirit and she was a fighter, which she consistently demonstrated during her prolonged illness. While consistently honest, kind, loving and thoughtful, one always knew how she felt. She supported several charities of Evanston, one of which was providing school supplies and backpacks to school children in need. She strongly supported the Soroptonmist Organization, a group "of women who use their collective power to provide other women and girls with resources and opportunities they need to reach their full potential."
She loved her siblings and they her. In her last years she wanted to spend as much time as possible with them. She was often the spark that started the good times rolling during family gatherings and reunions.
Though sick, she fulfilled many aspirations on her bucket list, which included a family celebration in Eden, Utah; taking her father to a LA Dodgers game; attending with family members a Denver Broncos game, a Utah Jazz game, and the 2017 President's Cup golf competition in New Jersey, among others.
As attested by her children she was an amazing cook^always willing to try new recipes to feed her growing children. Like her mother she was able to "feed an army out of a pound of meat." Lana always said her biggest joy was watching her girls become mothers and raise their children to be happy and strong grandkids.
Lana was preceded in death by her son Taylor Wilcox, her mother Sharon Hendry, her mother and father-in-law Bernice and Lynn J. Wilcox, her brother-in-law Lynn L. Wilcox. She is survived by her husband Dean Wilcox; step-daughters Andrea Fletcher, Shana (Gregg) Gibson, Meka (Derek) Farr and Deana (Troy) Kruitbosch; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; siblings Chad (Susan Dapson) Russell, Gaylene (Dan) Block, Rand (Janice) Russell, and Brad (Vikki) Russell, John Russell and her father Jerry (Gin) Russell, her brother and sister-in-laws, Itha (Jack) Rampton, Shirley Wilcox, Don (Nancy) Wilcox, Doug (Kathy) Wilcox, Con (Jery) Wilcox.
The family would like to give special thanks to Natalie Cornia, the Lester family, Amelia Perkins Rutner, the Hilliard Ward, the Huntsman Cancer Institute, and Best Home Health and Hospice. The family cannot adequately express its heart-felt gratitude to all those who prayed, provided food, visited, and shared their love and affections for Lana during her illness. Thank you so much!
A "Celebration of Life" ceremony will be held at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the Evanston Roundhouse & Railyards, 1500 Main Street, Evanston, WY 82930. The Celebration will begin with family visitation from 11:00 a.m . to 12:00 p.m. There will be a luncheon immediately following the ceremony.
In lieu of flowers Lana has requested that donations be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Evanston. Log into: https:\\www.theclubofevanston.org and click on the Donate in the upper right corner of the page.
Online condolences can be given at: