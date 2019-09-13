LaNae Wheatley

Rhoda LaNae Mills Wheatley, 86, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in Provo with family by her side.
She was born October 8, 1932, in Bothwell, Utah a daughter of Rhoda Lucinda Taggart and Samuel Mills. LaNae attended Lincoln Elementary Box Elder Jr High and graduated from Box Elder High School. Attended Bossier Parish Community College and graduated from Weber State University.
LaNae married Daniel Myron Wheatley on October 4, 1951, in the Logan Temple.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in the Primary, Young Women's, Relief Society and Temple Worker.
She enjoyed family, painting, drawing, writing, reading, music, traveling, children activities musical productions, golfing, bowling, any sports kids and grandchildren were involved in. She was a member of the DUP and Simada Club.
LaNae worked for the Box Elder School District as a reading educator at Willard Elementary.
She was always grateful for Daniels USAF career, every place that they lived LaNae always said it was the most beautiful.
Surviving are her sweetheart Daniel, and children: Myron (Deborah) Wheatley; Dawain (Susan) Wheatley; Maury Wheatley; Durrell (Sue) Wheatley; Micah (Dayna) Wheatley; Lucinda (Scott) Woodland; Dennis (Heidi) Wheatley; 31 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Sisters: Dyan (George) Welch and Sharon (Ray) Messegee.
Preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and four sisters and a great-grandson Colt.
Funeral services will be Monday, September 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City South Stake Center, 865 S. 300 W., Brigham City, UT. Viewings will be Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City and on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Church.
Interment will be in Calls Fort in Honeyville.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to March of Dimes for helping Myron with his polio or the Willard School to help with children^s literature program.
