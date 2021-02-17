LaNea Wagstaff Rawson

October 8, 1936 - February 14, 2021

LaNea Wagstaff Rawson, 84, of Logan and formerly of West Weber passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021, at a Logan care Center.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday, February 19, 2021, at

the Warren Ward LDS Chapel, 856 North 5900 West Ogden, with visitation from

9:30 to 10:30 at the church

prior to services. Funeral

arrangements under the

the direction of Franklin County

Funeral Home, Preston

Idaho.

To share a favorite

memory of LaNea or offer

condolences to the family by leaving a tribute at

www.franklincountyfuneral.com

