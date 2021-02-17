LaNea Wagstaff Rawson
October 8, 1936 - February 14, 2021
LaNea Wagstaff Rawson, 84, of Logan and formerly of West Weber passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021, at a Logan care Center.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday, February 19, 2021, at
the Warren Ward LDS Chapel, 856 North 5900 West Ogden, with visitation from
9:30 to 10:30 at the church
prior to services. Funeral
arrangements under the
the direction of Franklin County
Funeral Home, Preston
Idaho.
To share a favorite
memory of LaNea or offer
condolences to the family by leaving a tribute at