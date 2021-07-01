Lani Shawn Palau
Our Baby Brother
Shawn was born and raised in Ogden, UT on May 4th, 1985 to Lani Palau and Cathy Pena, he returned home to his parents on June 25, 2021 at the age of 36 years old.
Shawn was a Raiders, Chicago Bulls and Yankees fan, he liked to watch fights when they were on, cruising the boulevard on the weekends with his nephew, he loved his old school jams, Grizzly wintergreen pouches (chew) and lime rickeys from Kirts.
Graduated in 2004 we were all so proud of him for accomplishing that milestone. He worked at Eric'sons for the last year where he has made many friends.
Preceded in death by his mother, father, grandparents and various family members.
Survived by sisters Andrea, Amy, Angel, brother Kevin, many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews of course his baby girl Taya and a lot of fur babies.
Shawners, we were supposed to spend the rest of our lives with you Brother and then we realized you spent the rest of your life with us. We smile because we know you loved us til the day you went away, and we will keep loving you til the day we're together again.
Special thanks to family members Javen and Casey for always including him, also to his special friend Leti.
Viewing will be held Friday July 2nd at Provident Funeral Home 3800 Washington Blvd. Ogden UT. 1pm - 3pm.