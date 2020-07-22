LaRae Bassett Bihler, who passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona, after a long illness. She was 79.
A native of Star Valley, Wyoming, Rae was born seven of twelve children and attended Star Valley High School. In 1963 she married John Paul Bihler in Ogden, Utah, and they had 27 wonderful years together before his passing in 1990.
In 1974, Rae moved with her family to Santa Cruz, California, when her husband Paul was appointed manager of the Sears store in Capitola. After Paul's retirement from Sears, she owned and operated a small craft manufacturing business, raBco, which began in the garage of the family home. After selling raBco, she produced craft items and sold them in shops and craft shows.
Rae later moved to Gilbert, Arizona, in 1999. She continued crafting and had an active social life until her illness.
Rae is survived by her son, John Paul Bihler, Jr., of San Francisco; her niece, Kathy Van Hilsen of Gilbert, Arizona; four brothers and two sisters. Rae had numerous nieces and nephews to whom she was very close. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, four brothers and a sister.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.
Contributions to the Alzheimer's Association are preferred.
