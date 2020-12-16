LaRae Waite Koziar Harper
September 29, 1939 ~ December 13, 2020
LaRae Waite Koziar Harper, 81, returned to her Heavenly Home on December 13, 2020 in Ogden, Utah.
She was born September 29, 1939 to LaMarr Waite and Adele Ray Koziar in Ogden, Utah. LaRae was quite the early traveler as she would spend the school year in New Jersey with her Mother and Daddy Micky and then would travel each summer to live with Nana and Granddad. She was another daughter to Nana and Granddad.
LaRae graduated from Scotch Plains High School in New Jersey and then attended Utah State University. She and Annette had many fun experiences while living at Utah State.
While working at Del Monte she met the love of her life Renoldo J. Harper and they were married in the Logan Temple on August 1, 1958.
LaRae loved doing anything with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family was everything to her. LaRae and Renoldo loved taking the family to spend the summers at Echo Resort. She loved the family monthly birthday parties, and her favorite holiday was Christmas.
She owned and operated Show & Tell Video and worked as a realtor with her mother.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held many callings. She was Primary President, Relief Society President, Visiting Teacher and a beloved Sister Friendly. She was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
LaRae loved to talk on the phone. She loved her daily talks with friends and keeping up to date on all the family activities. She was a member of the original "South Weber Club" - her club sisters that have been gathering monthly for over 56 years.
LaRae is survived by her sons, Tracy Renoldo Harper (Toni), Lance Myron Harper (Barbara) and daughter, Raelene Miller (Roger). She has seven grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Survived by her sisters, Robin Ray Stark, Cindy Koziar and Janelle Odishoo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Michael Ray Koziar.
A Viewing will be held Thursday, December 17th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
A Viewing for family will be held on Friday, December 18th one hour prior to the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. which will be family and close friend's due to COVID-19.
Masks are required for attendance to services.
Services will be streamed live on Friday December 18th at 11:00 a.m. and can be viewed using this link https://www.leavittsmortuary.com. Scroll to the bottom of LaRae's obituary.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.yesutah.org - Benefits organ, eye, tissue and living donations.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com