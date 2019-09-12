May 4, 1968 ~ September 10, 2019
Laraine Child Bushman, passed away September 10, 2019, at the age of 51. She was born May 4, 1968, to Carol and Clair Child of Clinton, Utah.
She was much loved by her family. She had a sweet personality with a deep love for her children.
Laraine was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She was married in 1988, to Jay Bushman, they have two children, Justin Bushman and Brandi Bushman. They later divorced.
Laraine retired after 22 years with the IRS.
Laraine is survived by her parents, her children, her brother Michael (Glenda) Child, her sisters Julie (Carlos) Merlen, Laura (Mitch) Adams and her granddaughter Raegan Bushman.
Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Clinton Cemetery.
Services under the direction Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah.
