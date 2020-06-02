LaRee Taylor Roberts Hunt Rock, 73, passed away on May 30, 2020. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ogden's 'Take a Knee,' one of the city's largest-ever protests, held peacefully on Saturday
- Davis County sees 33% increase in COVID-19 cases in week following state move to yellow status
- Ogden officer killed at domestic violence call; suspect dead, probation officer wounded
- Ogden police identify slain officer as Nate Lyday, 'felled by the forces of evil'
- Ninth Street Fire burns 40 acres near the mouth of Ogden Canyon
- Man surrenders following SWAT standoff in Washington Terrace
- Weber County woman's death underscores broad reach of COVID-19, family members say
- Rocky Mountain Power reps warn of 'hammocking' on towers above North Ogden
- Developer files $5 million suit against referendum supporters fighting Morgan ski resort
- 'Victim blaming' decried in aftermath of woman's stabbing death in Layton
- BenDorger
-
- 0
Ron Vigil has cerebral palsy. Before living with his cousin, he was a resident at Heritage Park Healthcare and Rehabilitative Services in Roy. After the facility saw an outbreak of COVID-19 in early May, Denise Vigil-Thieldfoldt, Ron’s power of attorney, was able to bring him home to avoid t…
Latest News
- Ogden City budget includes no step pay increases for police, firefighters
- Mormon president denounces racism, escalating violence
- Ogden-area advocates for police reform to redouble push after George Floyd rally
- Weber State officials investigating tweets made by criminal justice professor
- Hill AFB airmen take F-35s to Middle East again
- Battery backup linked to cause of $100,000 Layton fire
- Charges in second incident filed against date rape suspect
- LDS Church combines online news services