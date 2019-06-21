January 27, 1945 ~ June 18, 2019
Larene Foutz Barclay passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Washington Terrace Nursing Home after a courageous 30-year struggle with Parkinson's Disease. She was born in Ogden on January 27, 1945, the daughter of Veva Riggs and Dr. Leslie Foutz, D.D.S.
She married James L. Barclay in the Logan LDS Temple on January 13, 1967. Larene was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many callings, mostly as a teacher.
Larene, also known as "Reenie", lived in Ogden all of her life and graduated from Ogden High School in 1963. She received a degree from Weber State College and later earned her master's degree at the University of Phoenix. She dearly loved children and they loved her. She ran a busy daycare business in her home for many years. Later, she taught first and second grade in Weber County for many more years. She was artistic and creative, always making or improving things. She had brilliant ideas for teaching which eventually evolved into a complete phonics program including several lesson books and other materials. She cleverly designed her own highly effective ABC wall cards which she sold to hundreds of other teachers throughout the region.
Larene was a real trooper who enjoyed camping, hiking, gardening, rock collecting and water skiing. She especially excelled in the kitchen and at all kinds of art. She would drop everything for a game of Scrabble or a good yard sale. She found many yard-sale treasures and enjoyed refinishing furniture. She always kept busy working on something and was never comfortable just sitting around. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Jim and Larene have five children: James Judson Barclay (Jean), Bradley Campbell Barclay (Jennifer), Jane Erekson, Bonnie Tomlinson (Tad), and Brooke Prothero (Alan). There are sixteen beautiful grandchildren. Larene also counted her unofficially adopted South American daughters: Nardy Pool with one son and Patricia Nelson (Matthew) with three children.
It could be said that Larene's greatest legacy is her lifelong practice of having offered a haven for anyone who needed a place in which to escape, crash, regroup, or just hang out. In some cases it was for an hour or two, other cases, a year or two! She made individuals feel important, valuable and reassured. She had a way of winning friends wherever she went. It was always through her positivity, genuine concern, and irrepressible humor. Her good nature and quick wit never faltered even as she endured increasing physical discomfort and disability with her Parkinson's Disease. She is treasured and remembered as a heroine by a great many people.
Larene is survived by her children and grandchildren and her beloved twin sister, Larue (Steven) Foutz Sparrow of Roy, UT. Larene was preceded in death by her husband, James, her parents, her sister, Barbara (Dirk) Van Leer, and brothers, Dr. Kent (Joan) Foutz and Dr. Dell (Arvilla) Foutz.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
Condolences may be shared at: