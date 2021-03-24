LaReta Kelso
May 21, 1932 ~ March 22, 2021
LaReta Kelso, 88, of Ogden passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 at George E. Wahlen Veterans Home of causes related to Alzheimer's. Born May 21, 1932 to Dellis Eldon, and Dora Larsen Hill in Driggs Idaho.
LaReta grew up in the Teton Valley where she met and married her husband of 70 years, Ted J. Kelso. They settled in Ogden, Utah and raised a family of six boys. In addition to her work in the home, she was employed as a skilled seamstress, and at the local canning company. LaReta also created the most beautiful handiwork, quilts, and blankets.
She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many callings, and as Temple Worker in Ogden. LaReta and Ted also served as missionaries in Stockton, California.
Together Ted and LaReta went on many outings and road trips with their children and grandchildren. They loved to camp, hunt, fish, and garden together. She spent countless hours putting up fruits and vegetables, baking bread, and cooking for her family. Her homemade grape juice and chicken noodle soup were sought-after family favorites. LaReta's greatest joy was her family, and she was always up to having grandkids come to visit.
LaReta is survived by her sons, Dan (Bonnie) Kelso, Monte (Charlene) Kelso, T. Jay (Marlene) Kelso, Stirling (Katherine) Kelso; daughters-in-law, Cheri Kelso married to Darwin Kelso, and Shanna Kelso married to DeWayne Kelso; 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. LaReta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted; and two sons, Darwin and DeWayne Kelso.
The Family thanks the staff of George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home for their compassionate care.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Social distancing and masks encouraged. family graveside services.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.