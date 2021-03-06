LaRoy Muir Hooper
4/15/1930 - 3/2/2021
LaRoy Hooper, our beloved Dad, Grandpa, and Great-Grandpa passed away peacefully at home on March 2, 2021. He was surrounded by his family who will miss his love and fun sense of humor dearly.
LaRoy was born in Beaver, UT, to Morise LeRoy Hooper and Charlotte Jeanette Muir. His early years in Beaver instilled a love for the mountains that lasted his entire life. He attended secondary school in Ogden, UT, where he met his lifelong sweetheart, RaNae Louise Shulz. They were married June 21, 1950, in the Salt Lake Temple.
He started his career with the Southern Pacific RR and then became a tool & die machinist at Hill Air Force Base. He went on to manage an assembly line at Litton Industries in Salt Lake City before returning to finish his career at Hill AFB as a designer in the machine shop.
He served in the US Naval Reserve as a diesel engine mechanic.
He will always be remembered by family and friends as the guy with the mechanical knowledge to fix most anything. His ability to make friends wherever he went was legendary whether in the mission field, at the RV park, or with the extra chair welcoming visitors to his open garage. He was a gifted athlete and could still make his way around the golf course as a 90-year-old. LaRoy and RaNae served two missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 18 months in Melbourne, Australia, and 2 years and 3 months at the Manila Philippines Temple as part of the temple presidency. They also built a cabin in the Uintas that became the hub of family memories for 25 years.
He lived life with a sense of dignity, simplicity, and excellence that has left a valuable legacy for his posterity.
He is survived by his sister, Faye Burgin, his brother, Donald, sons Lynn, Gary (Bonnie), and Steven (Genneal), 17 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 2:30 pm at Russon Mortuary 1941 North Main, Farmington, UT. A viewing will be held from 12:30 pm to 2:15 pm before the service. The service will be streamed via Facebook Live and recorded for later viewing at Russon Brothers Mortuary. The link for viewing is: https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary
