Larry Anthony

January 18, 1944 ~ March 31, 2020
Larry R. Anthony (Tony) was born on January 18, 1944 in Mineral Wells, Texas. He passed away on March 31, 2020.
His father was Raymond Anthony and his mother was Christine Hess. He attended school in Mineral Wells and left there to join the Air Force in 1962. He was stationed at Mountain Home, Idaho and met his wife, Rebecca (Becky) Forsyth in 1965 and were later married in Boise, Idaho on June 4, 1966. They had two daughters, Audra and Elizabeth. They were stationed at Mountain Home AFB, Vietnam, Randolph AFB, Bitburg Germany, and Hill AFB.
After he retired from the Air Force, he went to Weber State College and graduated. He later worked at Ben Lomond High School, Hill AFB, Dugway Proving Grounds, and the UTTR Range.
In his spare time Tony and Becky bowled many leagues together but his favorite pastime was always playing golf and drinking "Crown" with good friends.
He is survived by his wife Becky, daughters Audra and Lisa (Mitch), two grandchildren (Jeremy and Ashley) and three great-grandchildren (Grayson, Layla, and Karter (soon to be born).
A special thanks to Abbey and Allie from Dignity Hospice for their wonderful care of Tony in his last days.
A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.