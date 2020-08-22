Larry B. Oram
May 10, 1938 ~ July 6, 2020
Larry B Oram, 82, passed away at his Pocatello home July 6, 2020.
He is proceeded in death by: son, Kelley Oram; and parents, Warren and Eva Oram
Larry is survived by: four children, Jolene, Todd, Justin, and Johnathon Oram; two brothers, Warren (Kathy) Oram, Gordon (Doris) Oram; and many grandchildren.
Larry was an amazing man, dedicated yorkrite and Scottish Mason, and Shriner hospital clown known as BaBa. He retired from the Home Depot at age 82 and was a snow bird going to Yuma every year till he became ill.
Graveside services will be held Saturday August 29, 2020 at 10:00am at Lindquist Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Ogden, Utah 84405 (Rosehill - Row 22, Space 61).
After the service, friends and family will be welcome to enjoy ice cream at Larry's favorite ice cream shop at Farr's.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com