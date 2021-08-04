Larry Calo Aug 4, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Larry CaloLarry Calo, 68, Died in Ogden, Utah.Funeral arrangements under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesHow to stop spam texts that are sent to your deviceAnnie’s Diner continues its legacy with new ownerJudge orders disbarment of Ogden attorney who spent Roy widow's lawsuit settlementStephanie ChristiansenNorth Ogden murder suspect pleads guilty in federal drug caseKyle William BudgeRonnie Wells WiddisonOpen Ogden City Council seats draw a large contingent of hopefulsFamily relieved about guilty plea but wants maximum sentence against their daughter's killerAs Utah COVID-19 cases increase, Weber County Jail has a new outbreak +24 Multimedia editor's pick Best in the business recognized at Ogden-Weber Chamber gala Apr 16, 2021 0 The Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Gala on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Peery's Egyptian Theater. Latest News Rep. John Curtis calls on Twitter to address copyright infringement Fishburn, Summerhays among Utahns in this week's Utah Championship golf field Utah signs on to support Supreme Court case that could topple Roe vs. Wade Prep roundup: Fremont tops Box Elder to open 2021-22 girls soccer season Weber, Davis, Utah counties see rise in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Cox urges vaccination Tech Matters: Prepare for the Arrival of Windows 11 Utah Jazz reach deal with Rudy Gay; NBA free agency roundup Woods Cross football preview: Brody Benson, 3rd coach in 3 years, not interested in WX rebuild