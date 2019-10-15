1950 ~ 2019
Larry Cleve Albiston passed away peacefully October 14, 2019, at the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home in Ogden, Utah. Born June 13, 1950, in Ogden, Utah.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Sunset Ridge 4th Ward, 8834 South Duck Ridge Way, West Jordan, Utah. Viewings will be held Wednesday, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, and Thursday at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, Utah Veterans Memorial Park.
