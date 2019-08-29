It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Larry Dee Woodruff. He was a kind man who lost his way.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, football, Nascar, cooking and BBQ's. He worked at Herm Hughes and Sons for 31 years.
Survived by his wife Gerri; parents Jim and Mary Peer; children Larry, Carrie, Trinity, Trent and Chad; 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Also survived by siblings Wesley, Sarah, Teena, Charles, David, Kevin, Kristy, Brett and Brad; many nieces and nephews. He loved them all.
Preceded in death by his parents Wesley and Patricia Woodruff and sister Tricia.
Special thanks to his friend Marv.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Friends and family may call prior at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
