Larry Duayne Dallinga
September 20, 1936 - April 9, 2021
Our beloved Larry Duayne Dallinga, age 84, passed away peacefully with close family by his side on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Stonehenge Rehabilitation Center. He lived in West Haven/Taylor.
He was born September 20,1936 to John and Verna L. Dallinga in Ogden, Utah at the old Dee Hospital.
He attended Weber County Schools, graduating from the old Weber High School on Washington Blvd. in 1955.
He married his high school sweetheart Sharon Hayes on November 21, 1958. They had 63 wonderful years together traveling, bowling, square dancing, attending and helping their daughter at Rodeoing events. He loved farming, fishing, and meeting up with friends and neighbors. He belonged to the Elks for 42 years and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Larry was a hard worker that worked at Waterfall Construction Co., Carnation Milling Co., and retiring from Cream of Weber Dairy. He started working with the Weber County School District. Retired from the Weber County School District only to return and help cover for all the schools in the district while doing his beloved farming at the same time.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Dallinga, one daughter Rowena Joy Trimble (Jim), two grandchildren, Shauna M. Trimble (Matt Bevan), Tynan J. Trimble (Brittney), Great-grandchildren Braxton, Tayslee, Jayden, Maggie, and Kami. He is also survived by one brother Byron H. Dallinga of North Ogden and a brother-in-law Kerry Call of South Ogden. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Kennith L. a sister in-law LaWanda H. Dallinga and sister Carolyn Call.
A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, April 16th, 2021 at Ben Lomond Cemetery with a viewing prior to the services from 10:15-11:15am at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. The graveside service will be livestreamed at www.myers-mortuary.com, where condolences may also be sent.
Funeral service will be livestreamed. To watch the service, scroll to the bottom of Larry's obituary on Friday at 12:00 noon, www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family. If unable to watch at this time the service will be on our website indefinitely.