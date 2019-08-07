November 9, 1948 ~ August 1, 2019
Mr. Larry Edward Minks, 70, passed away August 1, 2019, due to complications from a fall.
Larry loved to fish, hunt and camp with his brothers. He also enjoyed spending time in his garden.
Larry was preceded in death by his Father, Mother, three brothers, Bob, Doug and Roy Pearce and sister-in-law, Diane Pearce. He leaves behind two brothers, Jerry Minks Uintah, Utah, Ronald (Terry) Minks West Haven, Utah; two sisters, Patsy (Kawther) Hakim, Warner Springs, California, Betty Lou Kofoed Uintah, Utah; two sister-in-laws, Artie Pearce (Bob), Carol Pearce (Doug); and very dear friends Randy and Paxie Holmes and their family. Also, many nieces and nephews and cousins who will miss him greatly.
Remembrance Service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Uintah LDS Ward, 6660 South 1775 East, Uintah, Utah. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.
