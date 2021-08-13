Larry Eugene Larson
May 23, 1963 ~ August 10, 2021
Larry E. Larson passed away peacefully August 10, 2021 from pneumonia. Larry was born in Ogden, Utah to his loving parents, Alfred and Marilyn Larson.
As a young boy, Larry had a fascination with horses. His passion and one true love were to ride, care for and train multiple world champions. He became a professional trainer of the APHA and AQUA horses. He had numerous talents and an innate ability to communicate with them, that reflected in numerous awards. He became an NSBA judge and enjoyed traveling around the country to different horse shows.
Larry had a circle of friends who loved to spend time with him. He had his own style, lots of energy and loved to laugh. Larry made people laugh and easily entertained anyone he met with his humor and zest for life. He was a friend to everyone, including employees at his favorite stores. Many knew him by name when he came through the door.
He will be remembered for his smile, warmth, energy, love for life and family and friends.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Larry is survived by his brother, Jerry (Shauna); nephews, Cody and Quinton Larson; niece, Nicole (Cody) Larson Hutchins; great-niece, Gracie Larson; and many loving cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Fred Larson and sister, Debbie Larson.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
