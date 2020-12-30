Larry Jay Christensen
1969 ~ 2020
Born March 18, 1969 in Ogden Utah to Lorna Rose who later married Ron Millar. Throughout the years Larry would love to go fishing and camping with his dad and grandpa Rose. He never lost his love for fishing and would quite often go to Cusey Damn and the Roy Pond to fish with friends. He also loved driving his race car at Rocky Mountain Raceway with a good friend John Strickler and his family. Larry graduated from Weber High and went on to study accounting at Broadview University and then worked at IRS Ogden until his passing. He fell in love with the love of his life when he rescued Chanele from the Weber County Animal Shelter and if you saw one of them the other was not far away.
He is preceded in death by his sister Wendy, aunt LouAnn and his grandpa Lloyd Rose. He is survived by his mother and father Lorna and Ron Millar, grandma Vera Rose, aunt Lynn (Eddy), uncles Mark (Cheryl), Glen (Mary), Dennis (Jodee), Kit and several cousins.
Larry's viewing is Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 5-6 p.m., at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Ut. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.