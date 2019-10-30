Larry King passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at the age of 69.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 45 years, Janell and his children, Gary (Melissa), Jon, Melissa (Corey) and Tracy. Larry will also be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren, Cody, Riley, Hailey, Lauren, LJ, Eraina and Logan.
Larry was with Home Depot for 19 years, his last store that he spent the most years in was Centerville.
He was proud of his service in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Larry will be laid to rest at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park in Bluffdale, Utah on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
All of those who knew him are welcome to attend.
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: