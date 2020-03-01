September 20, 1952 ~ February 26, 2020
Larry Lee Liptrap passed away peacefully February 26, 2020, surrounded by his family. Larry was born September 20, 1952, in Ogden, UT to William Kenneth and Virginia Lee Adams Liptrap. He married the love of his life, Susan Ricks, on June 11, 1994.
Larry was a hard worker all of his life. He was the landscaper for Model Linen for many years and also did landscaping on the side. He enjoyed watching sports, fishing and just being outside. Most of all, Larry loved being with his grandchildren.
Larry is survived by his wife; children, Nick (Trisha) Liptrap, Leslie Liptrap; stepchildren, Timberly (Dallas) Cackler, Trevon Barney; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Sherry Swift, Marguerite Howell, Bud Liptrap, Bob Liptrap, Roxanne Leavitt, Rose Henderson, and Ron Liptrap. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dallas Cackler for all his love and support. Dallas was like another son to Larry.
Graveside services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery located at 20th and Madison.