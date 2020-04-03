Larry Lee Peterson

"Ace"
January 24, 1933 ~ March 30, 2020
"As I enjoy my twilight years, I am often struck by the inevitability that the party must end. There will be a clear, cold morning when there isn't any "more." No more hugs, no more special moments to celebrate together, no more phone calls just to chat.
It seems to me that one of the important things to do before that morning comes, is to let every one of your family and friends know that you care for them by finding simple ways to let them know your heartfelt beliefs and the guiding principles of your life so they can always say, "He was my friend, and I know where he stood."
--- Clint Eastwood
This was a favorite quote of Larry's and his life was a shining example of the sentiment. Larry "Ace" passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family the cold morning of March 30, 2020. It's a good bet that all those fortunate enough to have known him certainly felt his genuine way. Whether it was his commitment to family and friends, or the topics of mink ranching, horse racing and politics---you knew where Ace stood.
Born on January 24, 1933 to Dick L. and Margaret F. Peterson along with his four siblings: Barbara (Bruce-deceased), Scott (Marlene), Spence, and Tom (LuRinda). They grew up together in Milton, Utah where they all attended school together. Ace excelled in many sports including baseball, basketball and football. In addition to his athletic talents, he played the trombone in the Morgan High Band and with his beautiful singing voice acted as lead in operettas and school plays. After high school Ace attended Weber College, now Weber State University, on a basketball scholarship where he was selected as team captain in his freshman year.
Ace married his high school sweetheart, Marlene Francis, in 1952 when they began their beautiful life together. Ace and Marlene share forever with one another and their five wonderful children: Gary (Judy), Mitch, Julie (Alan), Stan (Christine), and Marci (Curtis). They were also blessed with 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Ace was dearly loved by all of his family who enjoyed his company often at their many family gatherings. Ace's passion for sports, rodeo, and horse racing continues strong today through his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
As a member of the Rocky Mountain Rodeo Association (RMRA), Ace competed in tie-down roping, steer wrestling, and team roping. He had a passion for quarter horse racing throughout his life that continues still today. It all began with the champion mare "BCR A Blur For Sure"and her win at the Town Policy Handicap---her bloodlines still reside in Ace's barn today. After working many different jobs, he started L&S Fur in 1965 with his brother Spence. Later, the two brothers each continued mink ranches on their own. With his family by his side Ace continued L&S Fur successfully through 2020, receiving many awards and raising some of the best black mink in the country throughout the journey. Also, by his side were the good ole boys' part of the "coffee shop crew" who met nearly everyday at Larry's Spring Chicken Inn for morning coffee and a good chat.
Ace was a loving, generous, and truly wise man who lived for his family. We love you so very much and will always hold your memories and lessons close to our hearts---No question, we feel your heartfelt beliefs and guiding principles; we all know where you stood Dad!
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Sheryl Porter and Corey Blonquist for their compassion and caring during our time of need.
Private graveside services will be held with a Celebration of Life at a later date.