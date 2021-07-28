Larry Lloyd Darley
Larry Lloyd Darley passed away July 16, 2021 at his home after a long illness. Larry was born May 3, 1946 to Martha Ann and George Lloyd Darley, in Rupert, Idaho. He was raised mainly in Washington Terrace, Utah. He learned how to drive semi-trucks and hauled hay for His uncle and aunt, Ray S. and Ruby Johnston. He married Penny Dee Bowden in Ogden, June 1964. Later they divorced. He was drafted and went to Vietnam in the Transportation Corp. He drove ammunition and fuel trucks delivering supplies to the soldiers. He was stationed at Cam Ranh Bay. The Viet Cong was a constant worry. He was awarded the Purple Heart for an injury he sustained during the war.
He married Linda Lou Thomson, March 1, 1969. In Elko, Nevada. She had two girls, Launa and Joy. He loved them as his own and helped raise them. He was so excited to have a son, Lance Lyn. He loved his family very much. They live in Hooper, Utah. He received his Associates at Utah Technical College. He worked at Utility Trailer as a Welder and Foreman.
He loved wild animals. He had a bobcat, owl, snakes, weasel, hawk, pigeon, etc. He enjoyed raising horses and riding them in the mountains. He loved baseball, basketball, football, bowling in leagues with his wife, fast cars, and art. He was a pitcher and coached 2-3 baseball teams in one summer. He was a die-hard New York Yankees fan since 1957. He also loved the Utah Jazz. Larry was an avid reader and was well versed on many subjects. He had a wonderful sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife Linda, two daughters, Luana Peer, and Joy Watkins, son, Lance, all of Hooper, Utah. They have 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grand-children, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are a brother, Dennis Darley, Ogden, Utah and sisters, Catherine (Kenneth) Medell, Ogden, Patricia (Douglas) Adamson, Taylorsville, Annette Mahoney, Ogden, and Sherry (Lowell) Nelsen, Pleasant View.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and son-in-law Gary Esplin, daughter-in-law Emily Darley, and sister-in-law Chris Darley.
The family is holding a small gathering to celebrate and remember his life.