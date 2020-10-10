Larry R. Brubaker
June 7, 1946 ~ October 5, 2020
Larry passed away peacefully, Monday October 5, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born in Payette, lD to Clarence G. Brubaker and Vera Sullivan. The family moved to Twin Falls, lD when Larry was five. After high school graduation, Larry began a career in the USAF. He married Sylvia Mathis, with whom he had three children, James, Brandi, and Matthew. They later divorced, but remained friends. In 1990, Larry married Diane Thomas. Best of friends, side by side, they spent a lot of time on the golf course or flyfishing in the local rivers. They recently celebrated 30 years of marriage.
Larry retired from the Air Force in 1994 as a Senior Master Sergeant, having been a 1st Sergeant for the last five years of his career. This was the job he loved most, as he truly wanted to help and encourage people, and he was able to do so.
No services will be be conducted at this time. ln lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Larry's name to the Humane Society of Utah.
To send consolences to the family go to: www.myers-mortuary.com.
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah.