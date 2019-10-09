Larry Randall "Randy" Perkes

February 11, 1951 ~ October 3, 2019
Randy Perkes, 68, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019.
He was born February 11, 1951, in Logan, Utah to Larry Udell and Sara Maureen Leishman Perkes. He grew up in Roy, Utah and graduated from Roy High School.
On May 8, 1993, Randy married Jalene Marie Comer in Ogden, Utah.
He had a 45-year career in the automotive industry in which 38 of those years were at Ed Kenley Ford (Ed, Jewell, Lee and Brett Kenley).
Randy had a "green thumb"and was often asked for gardening advice from family and friends. His yard was always beautiful and immaculate. He always looked forward to Spring so he could plant his multitude of flower beds and vegetable gardens. He harvested everything he grew. He also spent many hours on his grandfather's 1956 tractor.
He had a love for his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He looked forward to his annual trip to Sturgis, South Dakota. He made the trip for 22 years in a row.
Randy raised and bred quarter horses. There was a rumor among "the horses" that they all wanted to stay at the Perkes' Shed Row because of the care they were given.
Randy is survived by his wife, Jalene, West Point; daughters, Heidi Perkes Prasad, North Bend, OR; Tiffany Perkes, Florence, OR; son-in-law, Shalendra Prasad, Coos Bay, OR; grandsons, Gabriel Prasad and Cole Prasad, North Bend, OR; his parents, Larry and Maureen, West Haven; sisters, Shanna (Gary, deceased) Clark, Clinton; Kristie (Charles) Casperson, Ogden; Lori (Mark) Ohlin, Roy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family extends a thank you to Intermountain Homecare and Hospice, (Leesa, Shawn, Marcos, and Sandy) for their loving care during Randy's last days at home. Randy's family also wants to give a special thank you to the Dyson family for their special tribute in releasing their homing pigeons in honor of Randy's passing.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, 500 Huntsman Way, SLC, UT 84108-1235.
