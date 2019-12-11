Larry Ray Koford passed away December 8, 2019. He was the youngest child of Arthur and Edna Koford and was born in Tremonton, UT.
Larry enlisted in the Navy, where he was fortunate enough to be able to travel around the world. He came back to Utah in 1981 and spent most of his life in Brigham City.
He and his wife Janet were married in 1959 and enjoyed 60 years together as husband and wife.
Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in his yard and riding on three wheelers. He had a wicked sense of humor and everyone was a target on his radar.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings and his best friend, Jim Forsgren.
He is survived by his wife Janet, children: Kelly (Bill) Payton, Tammy (Kevin) Crabb, Julie (Bob) Beeson, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, numerous furry grandchildren and his beloved pets.
As per Larry's wishes there will be no funeral or viewing.
A celebration of his life will be held in late January at the Koford home.
The family wishes to thank the great staff at Ogden Regional Medical Center for their care.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Primary Children's Hospital or the Humane Society of Northern Utah.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: