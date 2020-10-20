Larry Ronald Roberts
Larry Ronald Roberts passed away at home on October 14, 2020. Larry was loved by everyone who knew him. He was cheerful, honest, and had uncompromising integrity. He loved his family and was unashamedly proud of his children. He will be deeply missed by many. Larry is survived by his wife, Susan Roberts, his children, Jim Roberts, Katie Murdock, and Paul Roberts, his sisters, Alice Hansen, Eileen Barfuss, and Louise Orwin, his twin brother Jerry Roberts, and by many loving grandchildren.
An outdoor viewing will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 11:00-12:30 a.m. at North Park (100 W 600 N) in Tremonton, Utah. An outdoor funeral beginning at 1:00 p.m. will follow the viewing. Please bring your own chair to the funeral and remember to dress warmly. Restrooms will not be available. Facial coverings are required, and social distancing will be observed. The funeral service will be recorded and posted to ruddfuneralhome.com for viewing within 24 hours of the service. Donations are being accepted at Elevate Credit Union.
