1927 ~ 2019
LaRue Ball Steed Moore was called to her heavenly home peacefully in her sleep on December 25, 2019, with her loving daughter Connie by her side.
LaRue was born August 14, 1927, to her parents George Clinton Ball, Sr. and Ruth Elizabeth Griffith and spent her childhood living in Farmington, Utah.
She graduated from Davis High School and was the first in her family to do so.
She married Jay Roland Steed, May 10, 1945, and had four children, James, Connie, Janet, and Sue.
They were married until his death in 1981. She later married the love of her life, Kenneth L. Moore on April 14, 1984. They spent many happy years together until his death in 2010.
She retired from Hill Air Force Base after 32 years of service. She was an active member of the LDS Kaysville Crestwood Ward where she had several friends and served many callings including; Visiting teacher, working in the extraction program and in the library.
LaRue enjoyed books on tape, cheeseburgers, spending time with family, friends, cuddling with her cat Millie, and one of her guilty pleasures was watching Jerry Springer.
LaRue is survived by her son James J. (Sherrie) Steed, Warren, UT, daughter Connie Smith-Sessions (Gary), Peterson, UT, Lisa (Rob) Coulter, Las Vegas, NV, Ken Moore of CO, her grandchildren; John Steed, Malad, ID, Jerry (Aimee) Steed, Herriman, UT, Jeff (Mechelle) Steed, Pleasant View, UT, Shari Ehmann, Ogden, UT, Shawna (Tony) Buchanan, Clinton, UT, Chelise Flint, Tempe, AZ, Tiffani (Chris) Albers, Temecula, CA, K.C. Mikesell, Texas, Cheyenne and Misty Coulter, Las Vegas, NV,
Great-grandchildren; Jordan, Tanner, Cameron, Hayley, Ashleigh, Nathan, Kylee, Jaylen, Dalton, McKelle, Miles, Tyler, Parker, Fielding, Braydon, Cambrie, and Jackson; great-great-grandchildren; Kylan, Remi, Kayson, nephews, and nieces, especially Karen and Betty.
She was preceded in death by her daughters, Janet Steed and Sue Flint Mikesell, husbands Jay Steed and Kenneth L. Moore, son in law Ron Smith, Parents and siblings.
The family would like to thank the many doctors and caregivers that cared so much, also Barbara Adams who was always there to do her hair, and finally to all her friends and neighbors whom she loved very much and spoke highly of (You know who you are) Thank You.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Friends may visit with family Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment, Farmington City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at: