"Nan"
July 11, 1936 — January 22, 2021
Our loving mother and grandmother LaRue Hartley King, 84, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021 in Clinton, Utah. Thankfully she only had to spend a short 5 months apart from her eternal companion.
She was born on July 11, 1936 in Ogden, Utah to Judson Hartley and Sarah Alice Bambrough. LaRue was welcomed by 4 older brothers.
LaRue was married and sealed to her sweetheart, Darrell James King, in the Salt Lake Temple. They spent 66 years loving each other and their family.
LaRue attended school in Davis County and graduated from Davis High School.
LaRue was an amazing artist. She had the most beautiful handwriting. She was asked to write on many church certificates and other awards. She loved gardening and making sure her yard always looked perfect. Every year she looked forward to making endless amounts of jam to give to her kids and grandkids.
LaRue is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings, Relief Society President, Primary President and Stake callings. She especially loved the Cubs Scouts. LaRue and Darrell served a mission in Manistique, Michigan, where she loved every second serving and sharing the gospel.
LaRue worked as an Elementary Secretary in Davis County for over 30 Years. Most of her grandchildren were lucky enough to attend school where she worked.
LaRue loved having Sunday family dinner. Most Sundays were spent with the whole family joining together.
She was the proud Nan of 19 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Gayle (Gary) Barney, Mel (Julie) King, Ned (Lisa) King, Cami (Colton) Baker.
Larue was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 4 brothers, Don, Wayne, Owen and Junior Hartley. She was also preceded by two granddaughters, Jenny and Emily.
A private family service was held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
Interment, West Point Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah.