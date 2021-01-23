Laundo Ernesto Abrego
"Big Oso"
November 13, 1997 - January 17, 2021
"Heroes get remembered but legends never die"
Our Big Oso: Son, Brother, Tio and friend left us too soon to reunite with his Grandpa Nick, Grandpa Enrique and Uncle Jim on January 17, 2021. To know Laundo was to love him, a true blessing. To be able to experience his smile and personality was such a gift and would make anyone's day. Laundo had the biggest heart and was such a goofball who would always greet you with a joyous smile. He loved spending his time outdoors hunting, fishing, snowboarding and riding fourwheelers, especially if it included spending time with his road dog; his "Pops". He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his little bro Monte, big sis Monique and especially his two little critters "Cainzilla" and "Cactus" also known as his nephews, who he loved so much. He was known as a jokester and loved giving mom, "his pudge", a hard time.
Laundo loved the time he was able to spend with his little brother Monte, with who he had an undeniable bond. His sister Monique is beyond proud of the man he had become, a true role model for her boys to look up to. She will forever love her Big Oso.
Laundo had many friends and homies that he enjoyed spending time with showing off his babies, aka his cars and truck. To know Laundo, you knew there was no bigger fan of the LA Dodgers, Miami Dolphins or the Utah Jazz. Big Oso loved to represent the sports teams he loved along with his Mexico pride in many ways. He was quite the cook and enjoyed spending time in the kitchen whipping up his chili bean spaghetti or mac and cheese with hotdogs. He also loved going out to eat with his homies at his favorite local spots. His favorite though was Burger Bar with his little Critters.
Laundo graduated from Roy High School class of 2016, after graduating high school he worked at Nutraceutical Corporation in the powder room, after that he seeked further employment with Kroger in Layton working in the ice cream department where he was recently employed.
Laundo "Big Oso" is survived by his mom, Michelle; Dad, Jose; Sister Monique (Angelo); Brother Monte; The Little Critters; as well as his two grandmothers, Inez Cota and Rosa Abrego.
Our Big Oso will be very missed by so many. Our family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support.
The Abrego family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Services will be held at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th Street, Ogden, Utah on Sunday, January 24, 2021, from 6-8 pm with a celebration of life at 7pm for anyone who would like to share their memories of Big Oso.
