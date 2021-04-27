Launna Albiston
1927 - 2021
On Thursday, April 22, 2021, Launna (London) Albiston, 94, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, was welcomed home by her Heavenly Father and many who loved her.
She was born in Riverdale, ID to Milton Mecham Neeley and Eva Bessie Greene, she had 9 siblings. On December 31, 1945, she married Jack Leon London and in 1963 were sealed in the Logan Temple. They raised six daughters, Rosanne (Alan, deceased), Lynette (Ken), Gaylene (Larry), Jackie (Frank), Jerae, Launa Lee (Kass, deceased). Jack passed away in 1996. Launna and George Cleve Albiston were married in 1998 bringing 5 more children to their family, Larry, deceased (Becky), Lynn (Jan), Kathy (Terry), Sharon (Paul) and Kelly (Ron), including 74 grand and great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-child.
Launna and Cleve created many happy memories through their travels in the US and Canada. Those travels included Cleve taking her to Hawaii where she had always wanted to visit. She frequently reminisced about their trips and how much they enjoyed them.
Launna had an acceptance for all and showed unconditional love. She looked forward to and very much enjoyed attending the temple and serving others. She served in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with her most cherished calling being a ministering sister. She loved the gospel which brought her continual comfort and joy.
She is survived by 6 daughters, 17 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren, one brother Alton (Arline) Neeley and one sister Darma Cosper.
Her family give special thanks to Dr. Gray and staff at Utah Hematology Oncology, the healthcare staff at Pine View Transitional Rehab, and the Aspen Hospice team who all provided care during her last two weeks. Thanks also to the staff at The Lodge at North Ogden for their warm welcome and assistance for Launna and Cleve.
Public viewing is from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, April 29th at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Funeral services will be held on April 30th at 11 am at the Harrisville Stake Center, 1560 N. 200 W., Harrisville with a viewing prior 9:45 to 10:45 am. Interment, Washington Heights Memorial Park. The service will be live streamed on her obituary at Myers Mortuary's website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.