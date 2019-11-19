Laura Bilbao

February 17, 1926 ~ November 13, 2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Laura Crandall Bilbao died November 13, 2019, at home with her family by her side. She was born February 17, 1926, in Orem, Utah. She was the daughter of Carson Crandall and Joy Newman Crandall. She married Ellis Daniel Bilbao in the Salt Lake City Temple on October 2, 1946.
Laura was raised on the family fruit farm in Orem, Utah. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Orem. In 1956 Ellis and Laura moved to Canoga Park, California with their young family. A few years later the family moved to Brigham City where Laura has resided for 60 years.
Laura was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed her leadership positions in the Relief Society, Young Women's program, and Primary. She was very caring and freely gave her time to provide support to those in need including friends and neighbors and the Brigham City Hospital.
Her survivors include four children: Lee (Shelley) Bilbao, Brigham City; Ann Longhurst, Brigham City; Linda (Louis) Christensen, Tremonton; Steve (Roxanne) Bilbao, Logan; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brothers John Crandall, Orem and Paul (Elaine) Crandall, Lehi.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ellis, a son Alan, a brother Merrill Crandall and sister Camille Crandall Aldrich, grandson Clint Longhurst, and great-granddaughter Rylee Longhurst.
The family wishes to express deep appreciation to friends and neighbors who have provided support to Mom throughout the years and as she battled her recent illness. A special thanks to IHC Medical staff and Mom's nurse Chelsey who cared for Mom.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Brigham City 19th Ward Chapel, 105 W. Fishburn Dr., Brigham City, UT.
Viewings will be Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City and Thursday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Church.
Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery.
